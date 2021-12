Demand for air cargo charters has pushed aircraft bookings and revenues higher at Air Charter Service (ACS) as ports remain packed and belly capacity limited. The cargo division at U.K.-based broker ACS booked 1,445 cargo charters from August through October, according to a recent release. Booming charter bookings, combined with ACS’ other divisions, resulted in a record-breaking $430 million in total revenue for the quarter. “Over the past three months we have had […]