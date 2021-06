Delta Air Lines is resuming its nonstop service between Atlanta (ATL) and Johannesburg (JNB), starting Aug. 1. The U.S.-South Africa route marks the complete resumption of Delta’s service to all its pre-COVID African markets, including Ghana (ACC), Senegal (DSS) and Nigeria (LOS). The thrice-weekly service operates using Delta’s newest A350-900 aircraft with passenger and cargo capacity, according to a June 18 statement from the carrier. Delta drastically reduced […]