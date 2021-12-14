A federal appeals court rejected an emergency appeal by workers at United Airlines Inc. who are challenging the company’s vaccine mandate.

The ruling came in a two-sentence order issued Monday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The court also granted a motion to expedite an appeal in the case.

The lawsuit challenges the airline’s requirements, which include placing unvaccinated workers with a religious or medical objection to its mandate on unpaid leave.

Judge James Ho dissented, saying the company mandate violates a provision in the Civil Rights Act that prohibits employers from discriminating on the basis of religion.

The case is Sambrano v. United Airlines Inc., 21-11159, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit (New Orleans).