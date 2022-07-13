LATAM Cargo is growing its cargo connectivity between Europe and the Americas with new routes planned to connect major U.S. cities, including New York and Miami, to European and Central and South American hubs. The three new routes, each running twice weekly, will go from Amsterdam (AMS)-New York (JFK) or Miami (MIA)-Bogota (BOG); AMS-JFK/MIA-Viracopos (VCP)-BOG; […]