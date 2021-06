Malaysia-based cargo carrier Raya Airways launched its four-times-weekly service between Kuala Lumpur (SZB) and Nanning (NGG) on June 13, using a 767-200F aircraft to provide a gateway to other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) destinations. Raya Airways is the first Malaysian cargo carrier to expand its services to NGG, Mohamad Najib Ishak, group managing […]