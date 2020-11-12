Amid a global pandemic that has cratered demand for passenger aviation, United Cargo has led U.S. combination carriers in cargo revenue increases and cargo-only flights operated with passenger aircraft. United has operated thousands of these flights already during the pandemic and expects to operate thousands more by the end of the year.

In this webinar presented by Air Cargo World, Jan Krems, president of United Cargo with United Airlines, provides an overview of how the airline has successfully adjusted its cargo operations to the new environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.