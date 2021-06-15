In the second session in Air Cargo World‘s 2021 webinar series, panelists Richard Broekman, SVP global sales and commercial development, Atlas Air; Asok Kumar, EVP, head of airfreight, region Americas, DB Schenker; Peter Penseel, COO of airfreight, CEVA Logistics; and Maulin Vakil, managing director of cargo customer care and performance, American Airlines, discuss “Commercial Shifts in Cargo Booking: New Approaches for Future Success.” Session topics included:

Update on technologies enabling digital quotes, sales and insights

Capacity arrangements and market visibility in a volatile market

What’s new in shipment terms, conditions and stipulations

The role of the forwarder in the e-booking landscape