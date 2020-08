Cathay Pacific has restored its director of cargo position and appointed Tom Owen to the role, starting in September. According to Ronald Lam, chief customer and commercial officer, in a monthly Cathay newsletter, cargo continues to be “a vital part” of the company’s business. The reinstatement of the cargo director role will help Cathay become […]

