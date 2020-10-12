CFC: E-commerce fuels last-mile drone market

The emerging market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will not have a significant impact on the demand for airfreight in the near term, even for short segments, analysis from Cargo Facts Consulting finds. E-commerce consumers expect rapid delivery, which increasingly favors the use of airfreight, but their simultaneous demand for low-cost shipping encourages less-expensive transportation […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe