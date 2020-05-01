Consultant Insights: Amazon costs become a concern for investors

Amazon’s first-quarter earnings were positive overall, with net sales up more than 28%. But, as with other businesses, the company found that it was not immune to the pandemic’s negative impacts. Describing the coronavirus as a “shock” to its network, Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky commented on the company’s earnings call that the crisis […]

