COVID-19 accelerates Skyports’ UK drone operations

With COVID-19 engendering a need for personal protective equipment (PPE) without the risks of face-to-face contact, drone delivery provider Skyports has been granted rare permission to fly drones beyond visual line of sight to transport medical supplies to one of Scotland’s most rural locales. The trial, which sees drones taking an approximately 20-minute flight to […]

