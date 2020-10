For the first time since 2016, aircraft movements at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) will not come close to reaching the Dutch government’s cap of 500,000 movements. Despite the unutilized slots and capacity at the airport, some peak season charter requests are in limbo and could be refused due to EU-level administrative delays, according to the […]

