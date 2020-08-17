COVID-19 catalyzes freighter activity at smaller cargo airports

As the trans-Pacific air cargo market adapts to bellyhold capacity made scarce by the COVID-19 pandemic, maindeck freighters have enjoyed a relevance renaissance. There is, however, another benefactor from the decoupling of international cargo flows and passenger routes: smaller cargo airports. With the reduction in passenger flights, more freight is moving on freighters directly from […]

