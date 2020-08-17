Search

COVID-19 catalyzes freighter activity at smaller cargo airports

Charles Kauffman

As the trans-Pacific air cargo market adapts to bellyhold capacity made scarce by the COVID-19 pandemic, maindeck freighters have enjoyed a relevance renaissance. There is, however, another benefactor from the decoupling of international cargo flows and passenger routes: smaller cargo airports. With the reduction in passenger flights, more freight is moving on freighters directly from […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020