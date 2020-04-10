Delta Cargo expands DASH Door-to-Door service

Delta Cargo has expanded DASH Door-to-Door, its 24/7 parcel pickup and delivery service, in cooperation with Atlanta-based same-day delivery service Roadie to include the “DASH Heavy” option for large packages. Packages for loose shipments must each weigh between 101-300 pounds or be at least 90 inches, according to a Delta Cargo press release. Delta Cargo […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe