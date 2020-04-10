Search

Delta Cargo expands DASH Door-to-Door service

Chelsea Toczauer

Delta Cargo has expanded DASH Door-to-Door, its 24/7 parcel pickup and delivery service, in cooperation with Atlanta-based same-day delivery service Roadie to include the “DASH Heavy” option for large packages. Packages for loose shipments must each weigh between 101-300 pounds or be at least 90 inches, according to a Delta Cargo press release. Delta Cargo […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020