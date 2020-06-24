DHL opens first company-owned retail store in US

Deutsche Post DHL Group debuted its first company-owned and operated retail store today in Hialeah, Fla. While DHL has more than 7,100 independently owned ServicePoint Partner locations in the country, this is the company’s first exclusively DHL-branded location in the United States. DHL withdrew from the U.S. domestic parcel market in 2009, but has since […]

