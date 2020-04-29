Search

DHL relocates to new Nashville facility

Chelsea Toczauer

DHL Express has invested $5.3 million to relocate and expand its service center in Nashville, Tenn., to a new facility with upgraded equipment and design to boost DHL service capabilities in the region as demand for as e-commerce continues to grow. Located near Nashville International Airport (BNA), the new 42,195-square-foot DHL facility is about 18,000 […]

