DSV expands air charter network to meet COVID-19 demands

Global freight forwarder DSV Panalpina announced the expansion of its air charter network in an effort to increase cargo capacity and provide reliable transit times for customers. The charter market continues to see demand as passenger flights largely remain grounded and cargo-only passenger flights begin to dwindle. Global cargo capacity is down due to the […]

