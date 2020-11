The Nov. 11 shopping holiday begun by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba—frequently dubbed 11.11 or Singles’ Day—broke records again in 2020, with gross merchandise sales of 498.2 billion Chinese Yuan (US$74.1 billion) to nearly double 2019’s sales total. Alibaba’s logistics subsidiary Cainiao processed 2.32 billion orders for delivery during the sale. This year’s sale was extended […]