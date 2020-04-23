Search

Emirates, Etihad support Australian freight assistance program

Chelsea Toczauer

UAE-based carriers Etihad Cargo and Emirates SkyCargo have both announced partnerships with the Australian government to support its International Freight Assistance Mechanism program. In addition to enabling the export of Australian produce to overseas markets, the carriers’ services also are intended to strengthen the UAE’s food security program. Under its agreement with Austrade, the Australian […]

