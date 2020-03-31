Emirates’ new cargo strategy to speed delivery of perishables

Emirates SkyCargo is carrying out a host of charter operations to meet spikes in demand for perishable products, such as medicine and food, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The measures are in addition to the recent launch of scheduled all-cargo passenger aircraft flights to supplement the carrier’s freighter capacity. Emirates also announced it will consolidate its […]

