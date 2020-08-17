Search

AA continues growing cargo-only network

Jeff Lee

Even as American Airlines gradually restores its international passenger network, it will expand its cargo-only flying in September to consist of more than 1,000 flights covering around thirty destinations — more than double August’s schedule. The airline’s latest cargo-only schedule includes flights from AA’s hubs in Charlotte (CLT), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX), […]

