AA expands cargo-only network

Jeff Lee

American Airlines has expanded its network of cargo-only flights. The new schedule almost doubles the number of weekly flights and offers capacity to fifteen cities in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Caribbean. Newly added routes include a daily 777-300ER between Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Hong Kong (HKG); a DFW-Seoul (ICN)-Beijing (PEK)-DFW flight operated three times […]

