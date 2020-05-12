AA expands cargo-only network

American Airlines has expanded its network of cargo-only flights. The new schedule almost doubles the number of weekly flights and offers capacity to fifteen cities in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Caribbean. Newly added routes include a daily 777-300ER between Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Hong Kong (HKG); a DFW-Seoul (ICN)-Beijing (PEK)-DFW flight operated three times […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe