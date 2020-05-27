Air Canada adds 5 cargo-only cities

Air Canada is expanding its cargo-only flight network by adding three European and two South American cities, beginning June 1. The new destinations are: Amsterdam (AMS), Bogota (BOG), Dublin (DUB), Lima (LIM) and Madrid (MAD). Apart from personal protective equipment and medical supplies, Air Canada expects to also transport pharmaceuticals, consumer products and other perishable […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe