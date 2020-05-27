Search

Air Canada adds 5 cargo-only cities

Jeff Lee

Air Canada is expanding its cargo-only flight network by adding three European and two South American cities, beginning June 1. The new destinations are: Amsterdam (AMS), Bogota (BOG), Dublin (DUB), Lima (LIM) and Madrid (MAD). Apart from personal protective equipment and medical supplies, Air Canada expects to also transport pharmaceuticals, consumer products and other perishable […]

