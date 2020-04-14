Air Canada converts aircraft to address COVID-19 crisis

Air Canada is expanding its cargo capacity during the COVID-19 crisis by removing seats from the passenger cabins of three 777-300ERs. Two aircraft have already begun flying in this freighter configuration and the third will be completed soon. “Bringing critical medical and other vital supplies rapidly to Canada and helping distribute them across the country is imperative […]

