Alaska Air Cargo is working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to begin utilizing space in the passenger cabins of six 737-900s for cargo-only missions. If approved by the FAA, aircraft could begin carrying cargo as soon as next month. The five passenger 737-900s and 737-900ER are gradually being placed into cargo service to […]

