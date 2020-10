Amazon has begun handling its own flights at its newly launched hub in Leipzig (LEJ), a move that mirrors the Amazon Air network in the United States. While Amazon has long had carriers flying intra-Europe on its behalf, the e-commerce giant now has its own ground team and facility to support an own-controlled network. The […]

