Japan-based ANA has started using the seats inside the passenger cabins of its 787-9s to carry medical supplies from China to Japan to address the COVID-19 pandemic. According to ANA, the carrier had already begun putting lightweight items such as masks into the overhead storage compartments on cargo-only flights starting April 10. By maximizing the […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe