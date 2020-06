Japan-based ANA Cargo has begun operating a chartered flight using its 777F between Tokyo (NRT) and Frankfurt (FRA), marking the first time the carrier has operated a freighter to Europe. The 777F arrived at FRA in the early afternoon of June 10. ANA Cargo’s monthly timetable shows the chartered 777F also operating the flight on […]

