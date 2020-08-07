Atlas Air flies high on charters

On the back of what President and CEO John Dietrich called “an exceptional quarter,” Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings reported an adjusted net income of $123.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $4.5 million for the same period in 2019. The charter segment was a significant contributor to the second-quarter performance. Cargo charter […]

