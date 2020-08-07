Search

Atlas Air flies high on charters

Jeff Lee

On the back of what President and CEO John Dietrich called “an exceptional quarter,” Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings reported an adjusted net income of $123.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $4.5 million for the same period in 2019. The charter segment was a significant contributor to the second-quarter performance. Cargo charter […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020