Search

Austrian reconfigures two 777s into freighters

Jeff Lee

Austrian Airlines has modified two 777-200ERs (units 28698 and 29313) into temporary freighters by stripping the passenger cabin and removing most seats to maximize available capacity to carry cargo during the COVID-19 crisis. According to the airline, its technical teams have removed 270 out of 306 seats from each aircraft, boosting capacity by more than […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020