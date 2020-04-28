Austrian reconfigures two 777s into freighters

Austrian Airlines has modified two 777-200ERs (units 28698 and 29313) into temporary freighters by stripping the passenger cabin and removing most seats to maximize available capacity to carry cargo during the COVID-19 crisis. According to the airline, its technical teams have removed 270 out of 306 seats from each aircraft, boosting capacity by more than […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe