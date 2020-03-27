Search

Boeing offers Dreamlifter, 3D-printing machines for COVID-19 relief efforts

Chelsea Toczauer

Boeing is now offering its 747-400LCF “Dreamlifter” cargo plane to transport critical and urgently needed supplies in a continuation of its support of COVID-19 relief efforts. The company will also be producing face shields using its 3D-printing machines across the U.S. https://twitter.com/Boeing/status/1243660810737549312 The Atlas Air-operated Dreamlifter is one of the largest cargo aircraft in the […]

