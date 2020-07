Top-ten cargo carriers Cathay Pacific and Korean Air are both taking the extra step of removing seats from 777-300ERs in an attempt to offer more cargo volume and mitigate low passenger demand, showing that the trend of reconfiguring aircraft isn’t finished yet. Cathay Pacific has already completed the modification of two 777-300ERs, while Korean Air […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe