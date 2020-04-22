Search

CargoLogicAir back in business

Jeff Lee

British freighter airline CargoLogicAir (CLA) will soon resume operations after the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) lifted the suspension of the carrier’s operating license and air operator certificate. The CAA had suspended CLA’s operating license and air operator certificate for three months from Feb. 27, at the request of the airline. CLA confirmed to Air […]

