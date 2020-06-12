Search

Colibri Aero and J&C Aero launch cabin cargo containers

Jeff Lee

Aircraft component provider Colibri Aero and cabin modification specialist J&C Aero have developed the first permanent cargo containers for the passenger cabins of widebody aircraft. Unlike other temporary cabin reconfigurations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the containers are intended to remain installed on passenger aircraft. According to the two companies, the containers can be used on […]

