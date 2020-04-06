Coronavirus extends Boeing, Airbus production pauses

The COVID-19 pandemic has led aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus to extend production pauses instituted earlier in the year. U.S. manufacturer Boeing originally announced the suspension of all production activity at its Puget Sound facilities for 14 days starting March 25. On Sunday, the OEM extended the suspension at its Puget Sound and Moses Lake […]

