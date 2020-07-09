Search

Despite capacity crunch, Saudia 747Fs sat idle

Caryn Livingston

Despite strong demand for freighter capacity and soaring airfreight rates during the peak demand time for personal protective equipment earlier this year, Saudia Cargo’s two 747-8 freighters have been parked at Jeddah (JED) since January, according to our sister publication, Cargo Facts. A source told Cargo Facts that Saudia Cargo will look to sell the […]

