Search

EFW plans for more industry ‘preighter’ ops with in-cabin cargo container launch

Caryn Livingston
Rendering of EFW's proposed in-cabin cargo container boxes.

Rendering of EFW's proposed in-cabin cargo container boxes. Courtesy of EFW.

German MRO and conversion house Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW) recently launched in-cabin cargo container boxes, a new product allowing airlines operating passenger planes for all-cargo flights, or “preighters,” to increase cargo storage capacity in the main cabin. The global logistics industry has adjusted to the reduced capacity spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic with additional freighter aircraft […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020