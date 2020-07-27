EFW plans for more industry ‘preighter’ ops with in-cabin cargo container launch

German MRO and conversion house Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW) recently launched in-cabin cargo container boxes, a new product allowing airlines operating passenger planes for all-cargo flights, or “preighters,” to increase cargo storage capacity in the main cabin. The global logistics industry has adjusted to the reduced capacity spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic with additional freighter aircraft […]

