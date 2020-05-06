Search

Emirates expands cargo capacity amid COVID-19

Jeff Lee

Emirates is increasing its cargo volumes by using the passenger cabins of its 777-300ERs to transport light items, such as personal protective equipment (PPE), on seats and inside overhead compartments. According to the Dubai-based carrier, utilizing the passenger cabins means an additional cargo capacity of up to 24 tonnes per aircraft. The airline has already […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020