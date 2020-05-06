Emirates expands cargo capacity amid COVID-19

Emirates is increasing its cargo volumes by using the passenger cabins of its 777-300ERs to transport light items, such as personal protective equipment (PPE), on seats and inside overhead compartments. According to the Dubai-based carrier, utilizing the passenger cabins means an additional cargo capacity of up to 24 tonnes per aircraft. The airline has already […]

