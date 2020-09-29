Emirates expands freighter footprint in Mexico

Emirates will launch scheduled freighter operations in Guadalajara (GDL) in the first week of October with a twice-weekly 777F flight. According to the Dubai-based carrier, the new flight is expected to transport goods such as automotive components, fresh produce and general cargo. Both frequencies will arrive at GDL from Dubai (DXB) via Frankfurt (FRA) and […]

