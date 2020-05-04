Search

Emirates expands SkyCargo network

Jeff Lee

Emirates has expanded its scheduled SkyCargo network to serve sixty-seven cities. Fifty-eight of these cities will be served exclusively by cargo-only 777-300ERs with a capacity of around 40 tonnes, while twenty-four are served only by 777Fs and fifteen receive both 777-300ERs and 777Fs. According to the carrier, the dedicated cargo network now consists of seven […]

