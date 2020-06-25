Emirates to operate 10 reconfigured 777-300ERs

Emirates has begun operating reconfigured 777-300ERs with seats removed to create additional cargo capacity. The airline has already modified seven aircraft, with three more to follow by mid-July. These reconfigured 777s, called “mini freighters” by Emirates SkyCargo, add to the carrier’s substantial fleet of passenger freighters — 777-300ERs that have their passenger cabins intact — […]

