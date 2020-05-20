Ethiopian grows reconfigured pax-freighter fleet to 20+

Ethiopian Airlines has now modified twenty-two of its passenger aircraft by removing some or most of the seats from their cabins, making it the carrier with the largest fleet of reconfigured passenger-freighters by far. The airline told Air Cargo World the twenty-two aircraft consist of four A350-900s, five Dash 8-Q400s, five 737-800s, two 767-300ERs, four […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe