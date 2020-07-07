Ethiopian to grow freighter fleet to 18

Ethiopian Airlines is set to grow its cargo fleet with six more freighters. The carrier told Air Cargo World it will be adding one new 777F directly from Boeing, three freighter-converted 767Fs, and two freighter-converted 737Fs, but declined to provide an approximate timeline for their arrival. With the addition of six aircraft, Ethiopian Airlines will […]

