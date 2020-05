The move to reconfigure passenger aircraft gained even more traction this week, with Air France, British Airways and Swiss International Air Lines all removing seats from 777s to create more capacity for cargo. All three had already been loading cargo onto the seats of their 777s. Air France has completed the reconfiguration of a 777-300ER […]

