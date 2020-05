Finnair has removed most of the seats from the passenger cabin of two A330-300s, joining a growing list of airlines reconfiguring aircraft to carry more cargo during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first aircraft, which had been idled in Helsinki (HEL) since March 20, conducted two test flights May 11, and has made one round trip […]

