Search

Hawaiian to suspend ‘Ohana cargo flying

Jeff Lee

Hawaiian Airlines’ cargo capacity will be lowered when regional subsidiary ‘Ohana is suspended and its three active freighters parked from Nov. 1. The suspension is triggered by a scope clause restricting the amount of flying the airline can contract out to Idaho-based Empire Airlines, which operates ‘Ohana’s cargo and passenger services, when flying by its […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020