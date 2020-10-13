Hawaiian to suspend ‘Ohana cargo flying

Hawaiian Airlines’ cargo capacity will be lowered when regional subsidiary ‘Ohana is suspended and its three active freighters parked from Nov. 1. The suspension is triggered by a scope clause restricting the amount of flying the airline can contract out to Idaho-based Empire Airlines, which operates ‘Ohana’s cargo and passenger services, when flying by its […]

