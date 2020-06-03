Intradco Global charters AN-225 for PPE

Intradco Global, the Chapman Freeborn company that has historically chartered aircraft for animal shipments, has pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic and will now arrange shipments of critical personal protective equipment (PPE). Intradco recently arranged a PPE charter using the world’s largest commercial freighter, the AN-225, for a shipment from Tianjin Binhai International Airport (TSN) to […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe