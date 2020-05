Zipair Tokyo, Japan Airlines’ new low-cost carrier (LCC) subsidiary, plans to launch operations with cargo-only flights on June 3. Zipair had originally planned to begin passenger flights between Tokyo (NRT) and Bangkok (BKK) on May 14, but decided in early April to postpone the inaugural service due to the pandemic. Now the carrier is instead […]

