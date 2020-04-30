Search

KLM now carrying cargo in passenger cabins

Jeff Lee

Netherlands-based KLM has operated its first flight with cargo loaded onto seats and inside overhead compartments in the passenger cabin, including urgent medical supplies such as face masks and protective gowns from Shanghai (PVG) to Amsterdam (AMS). According to KLM, the flight was operated by a 777-300ER and had a “cargo-in-cabin coordinator” from KLM Cargo […]

