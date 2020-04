LATAM Cargo has expanded its freighter capacity between South America and Europe, making up for belly capacity lost due to the COVID-19 crisis by adding a seventh weekly flight from Miami (MIA) to Amsterdam (AMS). According to the carrier, it now offers 40% more capacity to Europe than before the pandemic, which should benefit exporters […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe